UK reports a fall in number of new coronavirus cases for fifth day in a row

The number of new daily cases of Covid-19 in the UK has fallen for the fifth day in a row, news wires reported. A total of 29,173 cases announced by the government on Sunday, were down from the 48,161 recorded a week ago on 18 July. It is the fifth day in a row that the number of daily reported cases has dropped, with average daily cases down 15% week on week. The last time cases fell for five consecutive days was between 5 and 9 February.

However, it is too soon for the data to show any impact from the ending of legal restrictions in England on 19 July due to the time lag between people becoming infected and getting tested, dpa noted. Some restrictions remain in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including limits on indoor gatherings and wearing face coverings in certain areas.

Meanwhile, the latest case rates for every local authority in England show that infection levels were rising in the majority of areas last week. The figures, for the seven days to 21 July, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Government data also shows that, up to 24 July, some 46,563,452 first doses of coronavirus vaccine had been administered in the UK, with 37,160,659 second doses.