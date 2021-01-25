Biden to reinstate Covid-19 travel ban, lifted by Trump

US President Joe Biden on Monday will re-impose a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official announced, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response.

Biden will also on Monday extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that new, more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the United States, the official said, cited by AFP.

The new president last week tightened mask wearing rules and ordered quarantine for people flying into the US, as he seeks to tackle the country's worsening coronavirus crisis.

In his last days in office, Donald Trump announced that a Covid-19 ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil would be lifted, but the Biden administration said it would immediately reverse the order due to come into effect on 26 January.